West Midlands-based Urban Village Capital has raised the bar for university accommodation after achieving a first-class transformation of a former Coventry office block.

Ringway House has undergone a £15m renovation and features a mix of studio units and a range of bedroom apartments that will accommodate four to seven students.

The 94-bed property, which will be the envy of the city’s large student population, is available to house students from this September.

Ringway House, located near the city’s Belgrade Plaza complex and major transport links, will help meet the increased demand for high-quality student accommodation in the dynamic university city, which is home to both the University of Warwick and Coventry University.

Coventry has witnessed increasing student numbers over the years and is ranked the fifth best city in the UK by website Fresh Student Living. Coventry’s profile is set to increase as it prepares to be the UK’s 2021 City of Culture.

These factors make the city a highly-desirable location for students both from the UK and overseas – 42 per cent of students in the city are from abroad – further increasing the demand for quality student residences.

Urban Village Capital’s Ringway House more than meets the requirements of today’s modern students. The mix of studios and apartments feature high-speed internet, and are completed to a high-spec and stylish finishing. Students will also have use of a communal gym, games room, study areas and laundry.

It also comes with a communal courtyard, cycle storage, parking – which includes electric charging points, and on-site staff. The refurbishment has also seen a new lift and the installation of acoustic glazing to reduce noise.

The Ringway House development will provide hassle-free student living and is managed by Homes For Students – one of the UK’s leading student accommodation operators.

The practical completion of the project has continued to maintain Urban Village Capital’s reputation for taking tired, unloved buildings and revitalising them into stunning living spaces.

Nick Sellman, chief executive at Urban Village Group, said: “Today’s students are in search of accommodation that is safe, affordable, comfortable and meets their needs.

“Ringway House definitely delivers all this. We have looked at what students want and created some amazing living and communal spaces so they can learn and live and really enjoy their time at university and in the city.

“It is a great central location with easy access to the universities as well as the city centre, which will help boost the local economy and breathe new life into the area.”

Sellman added: “The building and its services will be fully managed by the country’s biggest student operator, Homes For Students, who have award winning standards for care for both their students, staff and local community engagement.

“Homes For Students has an excellent track record in managing student accommodation of the finest quality across the UK and we are really pleased to have them on board, as we know they will make the arrival of students into the heart of Coventry a real success.”

More details on Ringway House are available at https://wearehomesforstudents.com/student-accommodation/coventry/ringway-house