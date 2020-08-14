CBRE Global Investors Buys 3 Units At Leeds Logistics Park

CBRE Global Investors has acquired 3 units totalling 119,500 sq ft from CDP Marshall at the flagship 62 Leeds logistics hub, demonstrating the continued high level of demand for prime mid-box units in the regional industrial sector.

The acquisition includes the investment of the 42,000 sq ft Unit 5 which is let to Johnsons Apparelmaster Ltd for 15 years, along with the 57,500 sq ft Unit 6 and the 20,000 sq ft Unit 7 which are both currently under construction and scheduled for completion in September 2020.

62 Leeds is an established industrial/warehouse development on Geldard Road by J27 of the M62 and is home to high-profile occupiers including Lidl, Unitrunk, Johnsons Dry Cleaners and Turners Accident Repair Centres.

CBRE Global Investors was advised by Carrick Real Estate and the joint agency team of CBRE and Carter Towler represented CDP Marshall in the transaction.

Sophie Angus, Associate Director at CBRE Leeds, said; “CBRE GI’s acquisition at 62 Leeds reflects the strength and confidence in the regional industrial and logistics market and prime detached warehouse units such as these are in very short supply. As such, the new units becoming available in September will be extremely well received by the occupier market.”