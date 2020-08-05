GLP, investor and developer of logistics warehouses and distribution parks, today announces that it has leased a 90,000 SQ FT unit at its G-Park Northampton site. The 90,000 SQ FT warehouse has been let to SF Express, a global customer of GLP.

The leasing of Unit 2 marks SF Express’ first UK Distribution Centre and will form part of its expanding Supply Chain overseas strategy. GLP has delivered over 5.4 million SQ FT of logistics space for SF Express in China, making them one of GLP’s largest customers in China.

G-Park Northampton is in a prime location benefiting from its proximity to the M1 and M40 and is within easy reach of the M6/A14. This puts 90% of the population of England and Wales within a four-hour HGV drive time.

G-Park Northampton is located within Moulton Park and comprises three units and one build-to-suit logistics warehouse from 50,000 to 155,000 SQ FT. Grade ‘A’ rated, the highly specified buildings have achieved BREEAM scoring Very Good and are suitable for a range of occupiers including last mile logistics, 3PLs, retail/FMCG and manufacturers.

Moulton Park is one of the most successful industrial estates in Northamptonshire and is already home to a wide range of regional and national businesses. Occupiers continue to be attracted by the areas’ exceptional transport links, access to national markets and suitably skilled workforce.

Simon Truss, General Manager for Western Europe at SF Express, said: “We are very excited to open 90,000 SQFT of warehousing capacity in Northampton. Following an extensive review we selected Moulton Park because of its optimal location and build quality. The facility will focus on National Distribution for our high value products, and as such will be fitted out to a very high standard.”

Joe Garwood, Development Director at GLP Europe, said: “As a long-standing global customer of GLP, we are thrilled to expand our relationship with SF Express and support their expansion into the UK. We look forward to continued collaboration in the UK and beyond”.