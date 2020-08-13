HelloFresh signs lease for 230,384 sq ft distribution warehouse

New production facility to enable UK growth for the world-leading meal kit company

Prime location to provide access to 55.9 million consumers in four-hour drivetime1

The leading global provider of fresh food at home, HelloFresh, has leased 230,384 sq ft of high-quality logistics space at Goodman’s Nuneaton 230 development.



Headquartered in Berlin, the company produces and delivers meal kits that allow consumers to cook home-made, healthy meals with no preparation, shopping or hassle.



Its new Nuneaton site will become HelloFresh’s second UK production facility, supporting its continued success in the UK. With strong results in the market pre-COVID-19, the exponential growth of food deliveries during lockdown and a growing demand for fresh meals to enjoy at home has accelerated expansion.



The location will receive produce and packaging from local and national suppliers, assembling the fresh ingredients in the meal kits and distributing these to consumers across the country. The site’s excellent connectivity, which places 55.9 million consumers within a four-hour drivetime, makes the location ideally suited to national fulfilment and fresh food delivery.



HelloFresh delivered more than 280 million meals in 2019, reaching over four million customers in the last quarter. It is one of the largest players globally in the meal kit market, now operating in thirteen countries across three continents.



It joins a number of leading retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics providers at this established industrial and distribution hub – including supply chain specialists XPO and Unipart, automotive manufacturer Renault Trucks, and food and drink wholesaler Bestway.



Nigel Dolan, Development Director at Goodman, said:



“We’re proud to welcome HelloFresh to our Nuneaton 230 development. Its innovative business model leads the way in both the healthy home cooking and subscription service revolution and we’re pleased to be able support the growth of its UK production and fulfilment network.”



In line with HelloFresh’s commitment to the highest quality fresh produce, the facility will provide frozen, chilled and ambient storage capacity, and highly flexible warehouse space to suit its production and packing methods.



Nigel continued:



“With the development now complete, we look forward to seeing HelloFresh benefit from the property’s best in class specification, combined with its excellent transport links and local employment opportunities. These include a large labour pool consisting of three million people within 20 miles of Nuneaton town centre, with Bermuda Park railway station directly serving the site and providing a great option for employees to travel to and from work.”



Councillor Julie Jackson, Leader of Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council, said:



“We’re thrilled to see Goodman welcome HelloFresh to this prime logistics development at Bermuda Park, living up to its promise of delivering a quality space for business that takes advantage of our excellent connectivity.



“The development supports our Transforming Nuneaton initiative with Warwickshire County Council, geared at driving economic growth, attracting additional investment and realising new business opportunities for the local area. We’re excited to see HelloFresh benefit from the rich employment opportunities and prime position of Bermuda Park.”

1 Source: Esri and Michael Bauer Research, 2019