Construction Contractor J F Finnegan announces the successful completion of Avion Plot 3C, Aero Centre in Doncaster for Trebor Developments.

Plot 3C Aero Centre, located at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, consists of the construction of two industrial/logistics units totaling approximately 105,111 sq ft, inclusive of first floor office accommodation.

J F Finnegan are no strangers to working in this region having delivered the Concrete Sleeper Production Facility at Ten Pound Walk for Trackwork Moll Limited and Warehouse & Office Units at First Point Business Park for The Catesby Property Group.

Avion at Aero Centre provides two high quality mid-size industrial units suitable for manufacturing or distribution uses, located adjacent to one of the fastest growing UK airports with excellent traffic links to the M18, A1, M62 and M1. Therefore, providing outstanding transportation possibilities and a prime location for occupiers.

Mark Wright, Partner at Trebor Developments, added, “We’re delighted to take PC of our Avion development from the J F Finnegan team. The development is a great example of collaborative working to create very high-quality buildings, which are great additions to our national industrial and logistics portfolio with our partners Hillwood Investments”.

Shaun Pearson, Construction Manager at J F Finnegan commented, “JF Finnegan are delighted to add this high-quality industrial scheme to their project portfolio. The whole project team have worked tirelessly to bring the project in on schedule and within budget through such challenging times. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Trebor Developments on these speculative units and look forward to continuing our relationship in the future”.