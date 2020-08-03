40-acre former BAE site when developed will accommodate 803,000 sq. ft of new industrial warehouse space.

St Francis Group, a leading UK-based property development and investment group and an expert in brownfield development and regeneration has today announced that a planning application has been submitted for the redevelopment of a former BAE site at Radway Green in Crewe.

Working in conjunction with the current landowners, plans have been submitted for 803,000 sq. ft of new industrial warehouse space on the 40-acre site part of which has already been demolished and cleared.

Working collaboratively with Tilstone Industrial Limited, the proposals will see the creation of a high-quality multi-unit estate replacing the existing old, outdated stock as well as significant infrastructure improvements.

Talking about the announcement Gareth Williams, Development Director at St Francis Group said “We are delighted to be working with our partners at Tilstone Industrial and Radway 16 will be a regionally significant industrial warehouse scheme. With quick and easy access off junction 16 of the M6 it will attract a broad range of occupiers looking for a quality of space currently lacking in the area”.

Andrew Bird of Tilstone added “As we build the portfolio of well located estates across the UK, there are a number of opportunities to regenerate buildings which, on this occasion, will replace many of the existing warehouses. We will work with existing occupiers to phase the scheme, respecting the interests of all stakeholders.”

The planning application will seek detailed consent for two units of 208,000 sq. ft and 143,000 sq. ft and outline consent for an additional 452,000 sq. ft. Infrastructure improvements will include work around the sites access off Radway Green Road. Units could be made available for occupation by the end of 2021.

Joint sole letting agents are Gerald Eve, DTRE and Savills.