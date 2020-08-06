Sheffield based Construction Contractor J F Finnegan have secured the contract to construct two speculative units at Silkwood Business Park in Wakefield for PLP.

The speculative development comprises the Design and Construction of two new build Industrial units totalling approximately 310,409 sq ft. The project incorporates a warehouse facility and integral mezzanine offices, respectively. Both unit 1 (235,409 sq ft) & unit 2 (75,000 sq ft) include a service yard, dock levellers and level access doors, car, trailer parking and external works.

Matthew Fitton, Development Director at PLP said: ‘PLP is committed to the Yorkshire logistics market because of the region’s expertise in this essential part of the economic infrastructure of the UK. This speculative development project demonstrates both PLP’s commitment to the region and also the strength of the occupational demand in the Wakefield sub-market.

With immediate proximity to Junction 40 of the M1, PLP Wakefield will appeal to both national and regional businesses. PLP Wakefield is a well-established commercial location with great amenity value, strong occupier base and access to a large, skilled labour force. We expect this development will potentially create up to 500 new jobs when these units are occupied and fully operational.’

As part of PLP’s sustainability policy on speculative buildings, the units will be delivered to a net zero carbon ready standard (as defined under the UK Green Building Council framework) and will achieve a BREEAM Very Good rating. Sustainability initiatives include roof mounted solar panels, multiple electric charging points for vehicles and future proofed infrastructure to scale these installations post occupation.’

Dawa Singh, Head of Pre-Construction at J F Finnegan commented, “We are excited to have secured this project for PLP and look forward to working closely with PLP and Quartz Project Services. J F Finnegan have played a significant role in logistics and distribution warehouses within the South Yorkshire region for over 75 years. We are passionate about Wakefield and proud to be a part of this latest redevelopment project which will enhance the local economy in the current economic climate.”