Network Space has let a further 21,375 sq ft at its Mere Grange development in St Helens to an online retailer leaving only one unit available at the 30-acre development.

The international retailer is taking space within the £7million first phase speculative development of four industrial units, which was delivered by Network Space in 2018.

This latest deal follows 122,000 sq ft of lettings to Kilwaughter, Dresser Natural Gas Solutions (NGS), Synergy LMS and Ormazabal. Together these new occupiers have created around 300 job opportunities at the popular St Helen’s site.

Joe Burnett, Development Director of Network Space, said: “Mere Grange has proved a huge success, attracting strong covenants, which is testament to the quality of the scheme’s design, specification and great location.

“We only have one 18,500 sq ft unit available on the site, and with the increasing demand for online retail and the shortage of suitable warehouse and distribution space, we are seeing a very high level of interest and expect to be fully let before the year is out.”

Network Space developed the Mere Grange mixed-use site in partnership with Homes England, St Helens Council and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. Anwyl Homes is currently on site delivering 82 homes on the residential portion of the site having acquired it from Network Space in 2019.

Mere Grange offers a total of 162,000 sq ft of high-quality industrial space, the one remaining unit provides 18,595 sq ft of warehousing, including first floor offices and amenity space. With secure, gated service yard and direct access onto the St Helens Linkway (A570), it is just minutes from the M62 offering excellent access to Liverpool, Warrington and Greater Manchester.

B8 Real Estate and CBRE are joint agents on the scheme.

About Network Space

Operating across the Northern Powerhouse region, Network Space is a commercial property developer, investor and manager specialising in the industrial warehouse sector. Founded in 1982, Network Space has created and modernised over 10 million sq ft of industrial warehouse property in over 150 locations. The company’s vision is to provide the best and most complete industrial workspace solution for all of its stakeholder partners, whether they are a tenant, investor or government body. Their secured land bank could deliver 2.5 million sq ft of new industrial property with a value of over £200m over the next five years.