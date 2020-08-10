If you are an avid “do-it-yourselfer,” you enjoy working on different home projects and repairs without needing to hire professionals. However, some projects may require you to rent or purchase equipment, such as a Scaffold, to complete your project safely. Here are the steps in making sure that you use the scaffold correctly.

Step 1: Realize the Need to Use Scaffolding

When planning to work on home projects that are too high for you to reach, consider using scaffolding instead of ladders. Scaffoldings will give you a stable and wide platform where you can work on. This platform will also allow you to place your tools safely without them falling to the ground. Scaffolding can also save you a lot of time and energy since you do not need to constantly move a ladder when the area you need to work on is already out of reach.

Scaffoldings also have guardrails that prevent you from falling over. However, it is still important not to rely on the guardrail by leaning your full body weight against them. When using scaffoldings, it is better to give an allowance from the guardrail and your body.

The most common Scaffold that you can purchase or hire for home projects consists of 5 ft by 5 ft standard end frames and cross braces, which will make a 7 ft long Scaffold with a working height of 4 to 6 feet. If you need to work at much higher heights, you can combine two scaffolding sets. However, when working on a DIY home project, limit your height to two combined scaffolding heights to ensure stability.

Step 2: Assembling the Frame and Base

The most important part of assembling the scaffolding is to set up a solid foundation. The best way to do this is to assemble the base on solid and flat ground. If you need to set up your scaffolding on grass, gravel, or soft material, assemble them on top of 2×10 lumber to prevent the base from sinking. Never use bricks or scrap woods to level your scaffolding base since they may slip and cause accidents. Most scaffolding sets have adjusting screws to level the foundation.

Step 3: Adding the Planks and Guardrails

Do not cut costs on your scaffolding purchase or rental by not including the special planks and guardrails that come with the set. Specialized planks have hooks that secure your working platform in place. Please do not attempt to use ordinary wood planks as a working surface since they may not be strong enough or may slip when stepped on. Guard rails may be installed only on the outward-facing side of the Scaffold as long as the side facing the building is within 14 inches away from the wall.

Step 4: Create Your Workstation

Become more efficient by setting up a workstation on your scaffolding platform. Please put all your materials and tools in a bucket and raise them using a rope once you are on top of your platform.

Step 5: Scaffolding Accessories and Safety Tips

Most scaffolding sets may come with different types of casters that allow you to move the scaffolding without taking it. However, when using casters, it is important to install a horizontal brace between the two outside frames to make the scaffolding sturdier. Never attempt to roll the scaffolding with workers or materials still on top of the planks. Make sure also to lock the casters before climbing the scaffolding.