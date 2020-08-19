Readie Construction Ltd is extremely proud to be amongst the firstto have achieved the BSI Kitemark for Building Information Modelling (BIM), in respect of BS ISO 19650 – 1 & 2:2018 Building Information Modelling. This certification demonstrates Readie’s ongoing commitment to the deployment and implementation of BIM in-line with international standards.

Readie aims to use BIM to assess the design and constructions risk and buildability using the information management processes defined by BIM. This will provide clients with; satisfaction from project inception right through to completion; transparency within the design and construction process and safety assurance. Ultimately, Readie plans to use BIM principles on all projects, regardless of contract specification.

ISO 19650 is a suite of international standards, brought together through the UK BIM Framework, that covers the use of BIM for the management of information over the whole life cycle of a built asset. It is closely aligned with the 1192 standards and contain many of the same principles and high-level requirements that were present in the previous BIM Level 2 framework. The standard relates to the organisation and digitisation of information on buildings and civil engineering works, including building information modelling. Readie is proud to have achieved two variants of ISO 19650 (1 & 2). ISO 119650 – 1:2018 covers the concepts and principles, whilst ISO 19650 – 2:2018 relates to the delivering phase of the assets.

Typically, to achieve the certification, an onsite audit would be conducted from a BSI expert. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the audit was subsequently conducted by BSI remotely, and involved a thorough assessment of Readie’s BIM processes, filing systems and supply chain management, ensuring that it all aligned in accordance to ISO standards.

Judson Stone, Design & BIM Manager, Readie Construction Ltd said: “Achieving the BSI Kitemark for BIM underlines Readie’s continued commitment to the use of BIM and its processes on our projects. At its heart; BIM encourages a collaborative working environment for the whole project team and provides our clients with an information-rich model from which they can manage their built assets. Whilst the 3D representations of buildings get the headlines when referring to BIM; ultimately, it’s the centralised, open sharing of information that’s the key driver on BIM projects. This certification shows our clients, partners and supply chain that we are actively embracing, and committed to, digital construction and believe in its benefits; not only in terms of collaboration but also in assisting with the development of the design, assessing risk and achieving capital cost savings on our projects.”

Andy Butterfield, Managing Director of Built Environment at BSI said: “Huge congratulations to Readie on achieving the BSI Kitemark to reflect ISO 19650 parts 1 and 2. This demonstrates a commitment to best practice and gives their clients’ confidence that they are working with partners at the highest possible standard. These international standards, alongside training and certification, are providing forward-thinking organizations with the tools to help future-proof their business”

About Readie Construction Ltd:

Readie Construction commenced trading in 2008 and has grown to become a £200m turnover main contractor, specialising in the Industrial, Logistics, Retail Park and related sectors. Privately owned, Readie is managed by its shareholders, a dynamic team with a wealth of experience in the sector. Turnover and profit have grown every year, with the business always trading without any debt or overdraft.

