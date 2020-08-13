Leading national engineering specialist, SES Engineering Services (SES), has announced it is to commence work on its latest state-of-the-art custody suite project with lead contractor, Willmott Dixon.

Working closely with both the contractor’s team and Nottinghamshire Police, SES has been appointed to deliver a full range of MEP services on a new multi-million pound 50-cell custody suite, currently under construction on a former gas works site in Nottingham.

Serving Nottingham and the wider conurbation, the new building’s design is more befitting 21st century custodial needs and will replace an existing facility which was deemed to be too outdated to benefit from a refurbishment.

In the past five years, SES has delivered five custody suites for multiple Police forces and as such gained extensive experience and a reputation as a leader in its field in the blue light sector.

This experience, coupled with SES’ and Willmott Dixon’s well-established working relationship, will ensure that the project is delivered to exacting requirements as set out by the Home Office, where specific ventilation and comfort conditions within custodial spaces must be met.

To meet these needs, SES will be required to install a high volume of complex building services to the two-storey building. In addition to the cells, the building will also provide first floor office accommodation for police investigators and the custodial handling team.

Speaking about the imminent start on site, SES’ managing director, Steve Joyce, said:

“I am delighted to be collaborating once more with Willmott Dixon on a key project for Nottingham’s Police and Crime Commission and Nottinghamshire Police. Our proven track record of delivering projects requiring highly complex building services, particularly in this type of custodial environment, will ensure that the installation will be completed in a timely manner and to the high standards required by the Home Office.

“The facility will also deliver a more efficient building than is currently used for such purposes.”

James Elliment, Willmott Dixon’s senior operations manager, added:

“I am delighted with the progress that is currently being made on site and pleased to welcome SES and its team as we enter the next phase of construction. I believe the project will undoubtedly benefit from our shared experience of creating state-of-the-art custodial facilities throughout the UK.”

SES is expected to conclude the project spring 2021.