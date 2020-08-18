Spencer Group, the Hull-based rail infrastructure specialist, has completed a £30 million capacity enhancement works at Stevenage Station in Hertfordshire.

The engineering business completed the works a year ahead of the scheduled opening, working with client Network Rail, end user Govia Thameslink Railway and other stakeholders.

“We’re proud of our industry-leading capabilities on complex major rail infrastructure schemes and this project has been a prime example of our expertise and performance,” commented Joe Bennett, production director at Spencer Group.

“We completed the design and build of this project using our multi-disciplinary experience, in-house capability and close partnerships with our specialist supply chain.”

The works carried out by Spencer Group included constructing a 130m-long platform, complete with about two kilometres of new electrified track and signalling, to enable two additional services per hour into London King’s Cross from Stevenage.

Long-distance trains can now use the Hertford Loop to connect to Stevenage Station without using existing timetable space on the East Coast Main Line, which, in turn, allows the two additional services into London.

“The safe and secure way the team has adapted and re-planned the remaining works since the pandemic took effect is testament to the quality of the people working on this project and is representative of the approach seen over the past two years, throughout its design and delivery,” added Phil Daniel, Network Rail project manager.