Fexco Property Services is delighted to introduce our new Training Manager, and announce two important promotions for key members of our Crabtree brand. We welcome Kelly Banks as Training Manager, Kate Robinson becomes Associate Director – Operations and Hilton Grey becomes Associate Director – Property Management. Across the Group we aim to consistently provide our clients and customers with top professionals. By creating these new roles we can use our resources more efficiently and work smarter to deliver the best level of service.

Kelly Banks MSc, MIRPM

Training Manager

Fexco Property Services

Kelly joins Fexco Property Services as Training Manager for the group. Kelly will be developing and administering a Property Management training programme to help individuals and groups develop their skills and knowledge within their role. She has worked within Property Management for over 12 years, having fulfilled roles within the industry in Finance and has also been a Property Manager for over 7 years. Kelly is a member of IRPM and also obtained a master’s degree in Property Management and Investment whilst working as a Property Manager.

Hilton Gray MIRPM and AssocRICS

Associate Director – Property Management

Crabtree PM Limited

We are delighted to have Hilton return to Crabtree, he is an incredibly trusted and valuable team member. A driven, team-focused Senior Manager with 11 years’ experience in the Property and Built Environment Sector, Hilton has a proven ability to achieve performance-based targets and to build, sustain and support successful teams. Hilton has experience across both the private investor, development, and leasehold sectors, and has a distinctive flair for building long-lasting client and customer relationships. In his new role as Associate Director of Property Management, Hilton will provide leadership to the property team, bringing a professional and creative approach to property management.

Kate Robinson MIRPM

Associate Director – Operations

Crabtree PM Limited

Kate has over 15 years’ experience within the Property Management market. Her primary focus has been managing large high-end residential developments, but also has experience within the mixed-use market. Having worked within both management companies and client/development side enables Kate to have a full perspective of what is the appropriate customer service requirements and aims not only to provide this high level delivery to all clients and leaseholders but also to ensure that all team members working within Crabtree understand this requirement and manage accordingly. In her new role as Associate Director of Operations Kate will be concentrating much more on process and procedure within Crabtree, using her considerable experience to identify better ways to operate within the business.