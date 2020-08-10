Anthony Walker has joined the board of Topscan to lead new project management, contract administration and fire safety services for estates management.

Anthony Walker has more than 30 years’ industry experience as a surveyor and project manager, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of proptech specialist GoReport. Before that, he also led the proptech offer at Trident Building Consultancy for over four years.

Anthony is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) where he is also a member of the UK and Ireland World Regional Board, and a member of the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE). He has also held a number of senior positions within the public and private sector including 10 years with the Department for Education where he led the Property Data Survey Programme, the largest single building surveying programme ever carried out in Europe.

This new appointment marks a major step forward for Topscan. The company is best known for its asset services in the office, commercial and public sector, including building and M&E surveying, fire safety, CAD and BIM services for the British Library, Historic Royal Palaces, HM Prison Service, Screwfix, hoteliers, retailers and leading research establishments.

Shortly after Anthony joined Topscan, the company was successful in its application to become an RICS registered firm, confirming that the business operates to globally recognised ethical and professional standards.

Anthony Walker said:

“Topscan is a business that I have admired for many years. It has grown significantly since its CAD service beginnings almost 30 years ago and is now delivering a bigger range of services to clients in healthcare, education, hotel and leisure, retail and many other sectors. I’m really looking forward to driving future growth with new service offerings and working with the team to enhance our existing services to maximise the value we provide. Harnessing technology in the built environment will be a key focus going forward.”

Julia Kemp, Managing Director of Topscan, said:

“Anthony comes to Topscan at a critical time for our clients, all of whom are looking very closely at how they manage their buildings and facilities for increased safety, health and security in the future. He marries a deep knowledge of proptech practice with project management expertise and many years’ practical experience of surveying major property estates. This creates a very compelling offer for our clients. This unique combination of Anthony’s knowledge, passion and experience will also play a valuable role in building our success and propelling Topscan to the next level on our exciting growth journey.”

