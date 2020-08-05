Leading managing agent Rendall & Rittner has been appointed to take over the management of Metis Apartments in Scotland Street, Sheffield. The block of 122 apartments and five commercial units contains ACM (Aluminium Composite Material) cladding similar to the Grenfell Tower, which is due to be replaced under the Government funding.

Rendall & Rittner was selected by the First Tier Tribunal to oversee the reinstatement work and the ongoing management of the building because of the company’s expertise, experience and scale that will enable it to deal with the cladding issues at the property. Rendall & Rittner was instrumental in bringing together the group of property managers, building owners and professional bodies that appealed to the government to step up, take action and introduce the Building Safety Fund.

Matt Kirk, Northern Divisional Director at Rendall & Rittner comments:

“We are delighted to be appointed to manage the recladding of Metis Apartments and work closely with its residents to make their homes safe for the future. We recognise that by appointing us, the First Tier Tribunal is placing responsibility on us to carry out the works promptly and professionally. It will be a huge relief for everyone that lives in the building when this issue is resolved.”

“As a business we wholeheartedly welcome the Government’s Building Safety Fund and will be actively pursuing funding on behalf of residents and leaseholders at buildings that we manage that meet the criteria.”

Rendall & Rittner is one of the UK’s largest residential property managers with a portfolio of over 70,000 units under management. Founded 30 years ago, the business manages some of the country’s largest and most prominent residential developments, with seven offices across England including its northern division in Manchester.

For further information on Rendall & Rittner please visit www.rendallandrittner.co.uk.