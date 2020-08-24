Building materials supplier CEMEX has expanded its mortar range by adding 25kg bagged options to two of its dry mixes, in order to provide customers with increased flexibility of supply.

CEMEX’s M4 and M12 Natural Mortar are now available in 25kg bags, as well as 1 tonne bags alongside the original dry silo option, to ensure all masonry requirements can be met – whatever the size of the site or requirements of the job.

Both sizes of bags are fully waterproof to make storage even easier; perfect for sites which are too small for a silo or need the mortar to be moved to different areas throughout the job. A bagged product also allows for a more efficient use of labour.

Readymixed, CEMEX’s M4 and M12 Natural Mortar is easy to use; customers simply add water until the required workability is achieved. It is available as both natural and in a wide range of colours.

CEMEX M4 and M12 Natural Mortar is suitable for brick laying, block laying, repointing, general masonry repairs and for laying patio and paving slabs. Additionally, M12 Natural Mortar is specifically designed for below ground and DPC environments where increased durability is required.

Both mixes are factory made for guaranteed consistency, using dried, constituents, accurately blended to approved mix designs to produce M4 and M12 mortars that comply with the requirements of BS EN 998-2.

Michael May, Sales Manager for CEMEX Mortars Europe, commented: “It is important that we continually adapt our product portfolio to provide increased flexibility for the customer, which is why we have included two bagged dry mortar options in the range. Bulk and 25kg bags are suitable for smaller sites where storage is a challenge, or making good where the volume required on site doesn’t lend itself to a silo.

“This means that whatever the size of the site or the needs of a job, we can provide a high quality, easy to use and consistent dry, pre-blended solution, compatible with a wide range of bricks and blocks.”