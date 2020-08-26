At a time when there’s enhanced awareness of personal and environmental hygiene, whether in the home or in the workplace, it’s reassuring to know that the moulded range of products from Knightsbridge – one of the UK’s leading manufacturer of wiring devices, accessories and lighting – possesses inherent anti-bacterial properties that can help in the fight against disease and infection.

The Knightsbridge moulded range is produced using Urea Formaldehyde, a high-grade thermoset material which has properties that inhibit the growth of bacteria. In addition, Knightsbridge’s precision manufacturing methods result in fine, scratch free faces – avoiding dirt traps in which harmful microscopic organisms might lodge. The range’s high gloss, high quality materials’ resistance to scratching helps maintain product appearance over the longer term too.

The range makes a positive contribution to reducing instances of the most commonly encountered bacterial forms such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Klebsiella Pneumoniae and E-Coli and Salmonella.

From socket and switch socket outlets, plate and dimmer switch modules; through to coaxial media outlets, Euro and modular data faceplates plates; the range is truly comprehensive and easy to install.

While there’s no substitute for proper cleaning and vigilance, Urea Formaldehyde’s established anti-bacterial properties help the Knightsbridge moulded range of wiring devices and accessories contribute beneficially to any home or commercial hygiene regime.

For further details of Knightsbridge’s innovative wiring accessory and lighting products, please visit www.mlaccessories.co.uk or call 01582 887760.