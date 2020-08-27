Remodeling a kitchen is exciting, but also presents homeowners with an almost overwhelming number of options. One of the most important is the choice of countertop materials. Shoppers need to consider their budgets, decorating themes, kitchen functions, and the overall value of their investment. With these factors in mind, many buyers are drawn to granite. The elegant stone is sturdy, durable, and in demand by house hunters. However, anyone considering granite should speak with their contractor and make sure they understand the most basic facts about the stone.

1) Granite Is a Natural Material

There are dozens of counter materials that look like stone, but many are replicas. Some, like quartz, are engineered materials that include resins designed to enhance the stone. Granite is a completely natural stone that is sold in slabs. Clients visit providers’ shops and choose the slabs that will eventually become their counters. The process of forming the stone into finished countertops is called Granite Fabrication and is provided by skilled craftsmen.

2) The Colors Come From Earth’s Elements

Granite counters are considered luxury additions to homes, primarily because they are so gorgeous. Surfaces include stunning color patterns that are part of the stone that is quarried from the ground. According to Forbes, granite can have colors ranging from white to black, with many variations in between. The original slabs are actually igneous rock that contains various minerals, including feldspar, mica, and quartz. These elements provide the stunning hues that run through granite.

3) Countertops Are Usually Sealed

Most homeowners have their granite countertops sealed to protect them and ensure they last as long as possible. However, granite is one of the hardest counter materials and does not actually need to be sealed unless it is porous. Depending on where it was quarried, the stone may not be porous. It is easy to find out by pouring a little water in a small area. If it is still on the surface in 30 minutes, the stone is not porous.

4) Granite Makes a Tough Countertop Surface

Despite its fragile-looking beauty, granite can take a lot of abuse and still remain beautiful. Per SFGate home improvement specialists, granite resists scratches, stains, and bacteria. Owners can place hot pans directly on surfaces without harming them, although most avoid this to prevent weakening the surface. It is also possible to chop food directly on counters, but most people use cutting boards because the stone will dull knives.

5) It Is Easy to Take Care of Countertops

Homeowners choose granite counters because they can be cleaned with just soap and water. Most other types of cleaners are too abrasive and could dull the finish. A lot of people have granite resealed every five years or so to ensure it always looks fresh.

6) Damages Can Be Repaired

It is very hard to damage granite but heavy impacts may cause it to chip or develop cracks. It is important to have damages professionally repaired immediately to prevent the problem from worsening and causing pieces to break off.

7) Choosing Granite Is a Smart Investment

Although the initial cost to install granite counters is higher than some other materials, homeowners usually consider it a wise investment. Granite’s timeless beauty matches any decor, and surfaces look beautiful for decades. Countertops also increase property values and can make it easier to sell homes.

Granite is a stone that contains stunning colors caused by minerals in the ground. It is a popular material for kitchen countertops because it is tough, beautiful, and easy to maintain. Granite counters increase home values and last for decades without losing their beauty.