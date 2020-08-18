WernerCo’s Director of Product Engineering, Steve Lock, has recently been promoted to take on new responsibilities for EMEA projects and aligning the European offering.

With over 15 year’s experience leading multi-disciplined engineering teams to deliver product solutions for customers, including five years as Technical Director at J.P Hare Ltd, Steve is now responsible for delivering EMEA projects and the European business, which aligns all major products and utilises the wider company expertise in this field.

Steve now also leads product engineering and development across all UK brands as WernerCo bids farewell to Paul Bruton, who retired last month after 45 years spent in the ladder industry, following an in-depth transition period.

Justin White, Managing Director at WernerCo, commented: “We are delighted to have Steve in the team, as he brings with him extensive knowledge that will be invaluable to the future development of our product ranges in the coming years. His responsibility for EMEA projects also comes at an exciting time as we look forward to a number of major new product developments later this year as we get back to business following the impact of Coronavirus.

“Steve steps into the large shoes left behind by Paul Bruton, who has been an integral part of the team at WernerCo over many years.”

To find out more information on the range of access solutions from WernerCo visit www.wernerco.com