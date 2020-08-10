The NHBC has presented Pasquill with a Pride in the Job award in recognition of their role supplying timber trusses to a development in Devon.

For 40 years, Pride in the Job has celebrated the housebuilding industry and worked to build confidence in new homes. The competition focuses on exceptional site managers, along with the suppliers and contractors who support them in the goal of creating high quality homes.

Pasquill, the UK’s leading supplier of timber roof trusses, was acknowledged for supporting Baker Estates with its Hayne Lane development in Honiton. The collection of two, three-and four-bedroom homes, garages and flats were supplied with trusses and spandrel panels via Pasquill’s Bodmin site.

The trusses for the houses are a mix of standard trusses with some raised tie trusses.

Chris Powell, Sales Director at Pasquill, said: “These days a little bit of good news goes a long way. This is a terrific achievement, so I’d like to say thank you to all my colleagues who were involved on this project – from administrator to delivery driver.

“Building quality homes is the goal, and it takes a team of experts to achieve this. We’re proud to have played our part and are delighted to be recognised alongside our fellow suppliers.”

