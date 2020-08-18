Delivering safer, faster, more cost-efficient and traceable high torque bolt tightening for critical applications in the energy sector are the key objectives of a new range of cordless smart battery nutrunners, launched by Atlas Copco Tools and Industrial Assembly Solutions.

Previously expensive and time-consuming installation and maintenance processes carried out using hydraulic wrench methods, on wind turbines for example, have been made much faster and more cost-effective, as a result of Atlas Copco’s proven tensor motor technology, which delivers the world’s most productive output.

Enhancing safety and comfort further, the ergonomically optimised SRB HA smart battery nutrunner is the only product of its type on the market equipped with a dual trigger, designed to minimise the risk of finger pinch injury. The single operator tool has a torque rating of up to 4000Nm and an internal torque transducer for maximum control and reliability. Clear operator feedback is provided with multi-functional LEDs, displaying OK/NOK status messages based on torque and angle readings.

With three models available, the entry level SRB HA Digital version has a ‘Set and Go’ function, so it’s ready for use straight out of the box. The Smart and Connected models feature an internal WIFI server, allowing the tools to be linked to any mobile device. This enables torque, angle and batch data collection without the need for additional software. For the ultimate in functionality and process control, the SRB HA features an accessory bus for a barcode scanner and can also be integrated into overlying systems for live data feed and analysis.

Commenting on the launch of its new smart nutrunner range, powered by Lithium-Ion 36V battery technology with charging and health indicators, James McAllister, General Manager, Atlas Copco Tools and Industrial Assembly Solutions, said:

“By combining market-leading safety and performance with mobile connectivity, the SRB HA enables operators to take the smart factory into the field, making it the world’s most advanced and productive battery nutrunner. Being able to control and measure torque in real time with precise accuracy adds significant value to customers operating in challenging environments, as it not only improves safety but also reduces time spent on tasks and saves money. This frees up operators to work on different applications and we believe some companies could save over £40,000 per year in direct costs alone.

“Atlas Copco’s launch of the SRB HA range represents an innovative addition to our portfolio of smart tooling solutions, in pursuit of zero defect assembly and maintenance. This superior level of traceability and data-driven insight is a real asset in helping companies improve both human and business performance, which is all the more compelling in the current economic climate.”