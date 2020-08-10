Property developer Eastbank Studios is meeting the post-lockdown surge in demand for top-quality London rentals with its sustainable – and stylish – approach to renovating property in dire need of modernisation.

The East London company invests in houses and apartments which require a complete scheme of refurbishment, bringing each one up to the highest standard of contemporary finish and returning them to the market turn-key ready.

Eastbank’s CEO, Jason Arden says: “We can provide housing where all the hard work has been done. In addition to the structural and technical repairs, we also have our own in-house interior décor specialist. All our properties are finished to a beautifully-high standard with superb use of light and neutral palettes.”

Arden adds: “We come as a full package and, we bring to life every property we introduce to the market – either for short or long-term rent. Every home we refurbish is sympathetically restored but still delivers contemporary interiors. It’s the best solution for the modern world.”

Eastbank’s rentals are concentrated in the lively East London neighbourhoods of Walthamstow, Leyton and Leytonstone, areas popular with young professionals and families seeking the extra living and working space – indoors and out – of period homes.

“Many of our rental properties are in areas which have become desirable again, having benefited from the complete regeneration of the East End. They’re also an easy commute for people who still need to travel to their central London workplace.”

Uncertainty in employment and relocation trends caused by the coronavirus pandemic means many people are rethinking where and how they live.

Eastbank understands the flexible nature of today’s market and offer rental agreements to suit a range of circumstances.

Arden says: “The right rental gives people time and space to consider their options.

Even if someone isn’t planning to stay at a rented property for a long time, expectations are still high and they want top drawer accommodation even in the short -term. We live in a time of instant results on demand. Consumers want everything at the touch of a button. We recognise this and know how important it is to deliver on style as well as quality.”

Issued on behalf of Eastbank Studios, 141 Hoe Street, Walthamstow, London E17 3Al

Eastbank Studios HQ is in Walthamstow, E17

The company was founded in 1984 by Tony Arden who has worked in property and investments since the 1960s.

Eastbank have a solid track record in identifying long and short term opportunities to maximise returns for investors.

The company believes in long-term partnerships and outcomes.

To validate their transparency, investors are welcome to scrutinize the company accounts and encourage open conversations with collaborators and partners.

Eastbank’s website recently added a blog page which offers interior décor and property tips.

For further information go to www.eastbank.co.uk