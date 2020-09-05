Futurebuild calls on the built environment supply chain to transform the industry

Futurebuild is calling for manufacturers to join contractors, architects, engineers and more across the built environment supply chain in taking a critical role to achieve net zero carbon emissions. At the event, from March 2 to 4, 2021 at ExCeL London, exhibitors and visitors can debate issues, share ideas and showcase products to tackle the generation’s greatest challenge — the climate and ecological crisis. Companies can apply to exhibit at Futurebuild 2021 here.

In 2020, the pandemic meant that many events for the built environment industry to meet and collaborate were either postponed or cancelled. We know that we cannot pause our progress in transforming the sustainability of the industry, so Futurebuild 2021 will be going ahead.

Our industry currently faces two main challenges — recovery after the current pandemic and achieving net zero carbon. The Chancellor’s recent announcement of £3bn in funding to reduce emissions generated by current infrastructure brings us closer to the UK’s target of net zero by 2050, but is it enough to transform the industry?

According to research, 85 per cent of the infrastructure we’ll have in 2050 will have been built by 2030. Some even say that construction will need to transform itself by 2025. So, we have five to ten years to make the fundamental changes required to radically reduce carbon emissions. We must act now.

“Futurebuild is the platform to debate current issues, exchange best practice and showcase the solutions and technologies that can really drive change,” explained Martin Hurn, event director of Futurebuild. “The Government’s plan for green recovery is a good first step, but so much more is needed. We know that the entire supply chain must work together to make a real difference. Specifiers have the power to transform the industry — it is their products that drive our green infrastructure capabilities.”

Futurebuild, previously Ecobuild, has led the way in tackling climate change in the construction industry for over ten years. The event brings together over 20,500 industry influencers to debate ideas, showcase products and drive real change across the built environment. For example, 73 per cent of visitors in 2020 reported that they attend the show with the intent to see and invest in the latest innovations and product launches.

In 2021, the event’s stages will put a spotlight on six key areas to support industry transformation — whole house retrofit, digital impact, future installer, district energy, circular materials and intelligent buildings.

Are you a manufacturer that has ideas or technologies, new or existing, that can improve sustainability and help us meet net zero carbon? Net zero needs you to showcase it. Register your interest to exhibit at Futurebuild 2021 here.