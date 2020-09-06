Marketing communications agency, Jam, has demonstrated its value and extraordinary thinking in driving its clients forward through the pandemic, with two clients placing additional investment and trust in the delivery of integrated marketing strategies.

National PropTech company, MakeUrMove, has tasked Jam with positioning the firm as the leading provider of smart technology for landlords and tenants and increasing brand awareness through PR, and implementing marketing campaigns to increase web traffic and leads.

Jam has enjoyed a partnership with MakeUrMove for over two and a half years, working collaboratively to deliver elements including a brand refresh, website design, digital content strategy and establishing a presence in the media through a hard-working press office.

Specialist housing recruitment agency, Andersen James, has enlisted the support of Jam to deliver an integrated strategy on its road to post-coronavirus growth and support its ambitious scale up plans of tripling turnover and profit by 2023.

Having worked with Andersen James since 2015, delivering ad hoc creative assets, including brochures, presentations and a website build, Jam has now been awarded an ongoing retainer and trusted to supply a long term strategy of increasing awareness of the firm and positioning them as industry leaders through B2B PR and digital content.

Jaime Gee, Managing Director and co-founder of Jam, said: “With our long standing partnerships with MakeUrMove and Andersen James, we’re thrilled that our clients see the real value in the services we deliver. While many businesses have paused or scaled back marketing activity due to the current climate, our clients trust us in our ability to deliver an integrated approach to help drive their businesses forward and ensure a resilient future.

Alexandra Morris, Managing Director of MakeUrMove, said: “It’s been a challenging time for the property industry, but the sector is already seeing a bounceback and so we believe that now is the right time for investing in a long term integrated marketing strategy with Jam. As a result of our established partnership with Jam, we are confident that Jam’s understanding of our sector, and proven experience of delivering fantastic and meaningful results will support us in our future growth journey and plans of becoming a household name in the industry.”

Jam’s roster of clients includes Argos Pet Insurance, UAE based IRE Oil & Gas FZE, Koura, Survivors Manchester, Sync, The Furniture Recycling Group, and Printworks.