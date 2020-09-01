Starting a business can be daunting because it involves a lot of different components. Getting a great start can drastically improve your chances of launching a successful business, but there are often a couple of things that entrepreneurs forget when setting up a new company. So in this post, we’re going to cover some of the most commonly neglected areas that you should really be focusing on as a priority when starting a new business.



Marketing shouldn’t be an afterthought–it should take priority



You could set up one of the best businesses ever but if you’re not willing to advertise then you’ll never get noticed. Marketing should take up a huge percentage of your initial capital since you want to make a big impact. Once the basic foundation of your business has been set up and you can start taking orders, you should focus on creating an accessible website. After that, you can pour the rest of your capital into marketing to get people to notice you.



Your team needs to be strong and able to work together as a cohesive unit



Far too many new businesses hire a mix of experienced individuals and fresh employees. This leads to a mixed team that is difficult to lead because the difference in knowledge and skill is far too much. You want to establish a team that has a strong bond instead of focusing only on their experience and expertise. Even if there’s a gap in knowledge, strong company culture can create powerful bonds that will uplift the entire team and help them work as a cohesive unit.



Remembering all of the legal steps to take before you establish a business



It’s important to remember that you need to register to do business in your state and you need to speak to a legal professional to ensure a solid foundation for your company. The last thing you want is someone taking you to court because your company name is too similar to theirs or because your products are infringing on their patents.



Internalize all criticism and feedback so you can act on it



One of the biggest mistakes that new businesses make is ignoring any initial criticism and feedback. The typical excuse is that your business isn’t “ready” yet or it’s not set up properly, so you might think you’re immune to any criticism. In reality, if you’re getting some kind of criticism early on, you should immediately listen to it and figure out how to solve those problems.



Don’t forget to network at every opportunity



Lastly, you’ll want to remember to network at every opportunity to build strong relationships with other businesses in your industry. If you ever attend a trade show or have the opportunity to do so, you should mingle with as many different groups as possible and try to absorb all the information and insider knowledge that you can. This will help you identify who the big names in the industry are and who you should befriend if you want to accelerate your business growth. Always stay in touch with other companies and use these events to learn more about your intended audience as well.

