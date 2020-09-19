In the UK as in other parts of the world, there are many rules to follow in case of a road traffic accident. But sadly, not many drivers are aware of these rules, and what they should really do in the event they are in a road traffic accident. If you are involved in a road accident through no fault of your own, you should definitely know what to do. It’s one thing to keep calm, but another to know precisely what is required of you. Here, then, are some of the top questions asked about dealing with road accidents – and the answers.

What should I do right after an accident?

Any driver in the UK is obligated by law to stop after an accident, regardless of the severity of the accident or who was to blame. If you don’t stop, you could be imprisoned for a maximum of six months, and you can even be fined as well. Additionally, if your vehicle can still be driven, find a place where you can park it. Try to look for a safe area such as the hard shoulder or off the road completely, if possible. Once you have found your safe spot to park your vehicle, you should switch off the vehicle’s engine and turn on the hazard lights. Unless you have injuries that prevent it, get yourself and anyone in the car with you out and to a safe place. If there is anyone who is injured, emergency services should be called right away.

What information should be collected after an accident?

If you are the driver, you should give your name and address, vehicle details, and insurance information to the other party – or parties – involved in the road accident. With all the pertinent information exchanged between all drivers involved, it may help speed up the claims procedure. You should also report the road accident to the nearest police station within the next 24 hours. You can report the accident online by using the police RTI (road traffic incident) form. Details should also be provided, especially if there has been damage caused to a parked vehicle or property. You should, however, contact the police immediately if there is suspicion that drugs or alcohol are involved.

Keep a note of the details of the accident, such as the date and time, the weather conditions, and the name and contact details of any witnesses. If you can, take photographs of the accident scene as well. This is easier to do nowadays as most people have mobile phones, and it will help you with your claim when necessary, as confirmed by road accident claim Gloucester experts like those from Shires Law.

If I crash into the rear of a vehicle, is it always my fault?

In general, yes, as you should always leave an adequate distance between your vehicle and the one in front. Maintaining a safe distance behind a vehicle allows you time to react and brake if the first vehicle slows down. In light of this, it is unlikely for an insurer to decide that liability for the accident should be attributed to the driver of the vehicle in front of you. If you have any doubts about the legalities of your insurance claim, claiming damages for any personal injuries sustained, and so on, you should seek expert legal advice as soon as you can.