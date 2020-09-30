Cambridge United are delighted to announce that the Mick George Group will become the Club’s longest serving shirt sponsor after extending their partnership with the U’s.

The extension, which will run until 2023, will see the partnership reach the decade milestone.

The local company, one of the area’s leading suppliers to the construction industry, initially became the U’s main shirt sponsor prior to the 2013/14 campaign – the season the club reclaimed its place in the Football League and won the FA Trophy at Wembley.

The agreement will see the Mick George Group logo printed on all home and away replica shirts as well as those worn in competitive action by the club at all levels. This includes the first team and all youth academy teams.

Since their first involvement, the company have shown tremendous support and backing for the Club with a number of significant projects, events, and fan engagement initiatives – all of which are continuing despite the current challenging circumstances.

During the partnership to date, the club has experienced a number of memorable moments which will go down in U’s folklore.

The aforementioned 2014 season will be remembered as one of the best in the Club’s history with two Wembley appearances which heralded an FA Trophy victory and promotion back to the Football League. More recently, other standout occasions include the famous draw against Manchester United FC in the 2015 FA Cup.

Through continuous offerings of hospitality, discounts, giveaways, competitions and fun entertainment, not least Mick the Skip mascot and the Half-Time Skip Challenge, The Mick George Group have played a pivotal role in embracing the wider ‘supporter activation programmes’ that the club participates in.

Head of Commercial at Cambridge United FC, Nick Fairbairn said:

“We are absolutely delighted that the Mick George Group have extended their sponsorship. We have built a fantastic relationship with them over the last seven years – the renewal of the partnership is all the more special given that they are genuine supporters and advocates of the club.

The current climate is tough for everybody, so to have the extended support of a key partner such as the Mick George Group is huge for us at Cambridge United. It underlines the fact that this goes further than simply a commercial deal, but is built on shared values and a real solidarity between our two organisations.

We thank Jon and his team for their fantastic support, particularly at such an uncertain and challenging time.”

Jon Stump, Joint CEO at the Mick George Group commented:

“We have built a genuine and valued affinity with both the club and supporters since we became the front of shirt sponsor in 2013 and consider that we are seen as much a partner and fellow fan as opposed to just a corporate sponsor.”

“Through our association with the club, which dates back well before the shirt sponsorship commenced, we have regularly invested in the club in different capacities and recognise the importance in doing so at the present time, to help provide the Club and fans with some much-needed stability in the present climate.”

“The Club is a critical hub for community activation, representing the togetherness that exists in the City. That ethos is something that aligns with our business philosophies and has been a key factor in our decision to renew despite economic uncertainty.”

“The Club should be applauded for the way it has conducted itself in the current circumstances.”

“We are proud to be the club’s front of shirt sponsor and hope that by signing a three-year extension to the current deal, reflects the fantastic relationship that has been built between the Mick George Group, Cambridge United FC and its supporters. More importantly, we want to do what we can to help the club fulfil its full potential and experience many more memorable occasions in the future.’’