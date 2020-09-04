Hospitality design expert Dexter Moren Associates (DMA) has announced the completion of the new Hampton by Hilton on the Uxbridge Road in Ealing, close to the planned Crossrail station. Designed by DMA with a sympathetic exterior of soft autumn shades, the new hotel replaces two tired 1960s office buildings and features 181 guest rooms, as well as bar and restaurant fronting onto a generous boulevard-style public realm.

Mark Wood, Partner at DMA, says: “This project continues DMA’s experience in delivering the Hilton Hampton brand, following the successful completion and opening of our 297-bed Hampton by Hilton London Waterloo. This latest development, located bordering a leafy conservation area along the bustling Uxbridge Road, will help reinvigorate the area with a high-quality, elegant design and engaging streetscape.”

The nine-storey hotel is unified using a reconstituted stone frame incorporating an infill of three colours of zinc “fish tail” shingles. The combination of colours creates a subtle gradation of autumnal shades, similar in colour and tone to London stock bricks, and references the green open spaces of Ealing and the immediate context. The buildings are stepped back from one another to open out the landscaped area at the front and provide increased visual interest.

To the rear, DMA’s attentive design has reduced the massing and impact on properties to the south by stepping the building back four times, whilst flat roofs will feature sedum planting to promote increased biodiversity.

As a car-free development, the old, uninviting hard standing previously used for car-parking space has been transformed into a new high-quality boulevard, with refined paving and additional trees. The restaurant will face on to this generous landscaped public realm with an outdoor seating area, enriching the atmosphere and activity along the high street.



DMA worked on a unified design for the two original plots, 109 and 111 Uxbridge Road, which were purchased separately and subject to two separate planning submissions, granted in 2014 and 2015. Work started on site in May 2018, with DMA working closely with main contractor MB McNamara Construction on the delivery of the project – this proved particularly important towards the latter stages of the project due to COVID-19-imposed site restrictions.





Project Team

Client: Chart Forte Court (UK) Ltd

Project Manager: Virtus Project Management

Main Contractor: M.B. McNamara Construction

Architect: Dexter Moren

MEP Consultant: Ferguson Brown Sustainable Engineering Ltd

Structural Engineer: Barratt Mahony Consulting Engineers

Planning Consultant: Smith Jenkins