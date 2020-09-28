Whether you’re planning a refurbishment or starting a new development, creating a healthy office building needs to be higher on your agenda than ever before.

Healthy buildings might not be something that many have previously considered when choosing to develop, purchase or rent a commercial space and almost definitely not when applying for jobs, but Covid-19 has changed the global landscape and we are thinking about our health now more than ever.

So how can you create a healthy building?

There are a number of factors to consider:

Air

The design of the ventilation system is so important. Think about getting in the highest amount of fresh air possible and getting it moving through your building, with less air recycled. More fresh air leads to increased brain function which in turn leads to higher productivity. Filter the air at source to rid it of particulates and microbes as far as possible.

Water

Drinking water should be filtered. To attain the highest quality drinking water, we suggest UV disinfecting and localised carbon filters can be fitted at every drinking water outlet with additional carbon filters just before you drink.

Materials

Use clean materials which will not introduce pollutants into the building. Use materials which do not harbour microbes, e.g. use copper for tea-making surfaces rather than plastics which allow viruses to ‘survive’ on their surface for extended periods.

People movement

Build healthily, incorporating multiple stairwells in new builds to allow passage of people from one floor to another with no over-crowding. Refurbish existing stairwells to allow a more enhanced user experience and encourage use of stairs rather than the lift. This reduces microbial transmission and increases opportunity for exercise within the working day.

Lighting

Ensure access to daylight for all staff and windows that people can look out of, where possible, preferably over a green space (difficult in some places where you may need to bring the green indoors – see below).

Heating and cooling

Design your building to be not only thermally efficient but to keep a constant temperature with feedback controls. People are uncomfortable when temperatures are too low and lose concentration when temperatures increase. Increased temperatures also encourage the reproduction of microbes.

Sound

Provide quiet areas as well as areas with background noise so people can choose to work where they feel most productive.

Smart technology

Use automated smart technology to track occupancy densities, air and water quality as well as humidity and temperature.

Add plants

Humans, in general, are happier in a green space or by a window where they can see a green space. Bring the green space into your building by using a planting consultant who will can design where your plants will go and select plants which absorb higher levels of carbon dioxide and produce more oxygen, thus increasing air quality at the same time as providing a calming and inspiring space to work.