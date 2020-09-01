Midlands-contractor G F Tomlinson is due to start highway infrastructure works this August as part of the £2.4million re-development of a mixed-use business park site in Skegness for Lincolnshire County Council, via the Scape Regional Construction framework.

Works at the Skegness Industrial Estate located to the west of the town, close to main routes such as the A52 include the construction of a new highway link to join up two parts of the existing industrial estate, which will allow for the expansion of the park site onto the surrounding agricultural land.

The preparation works will enable the current site to be more easily accessible for multiple business functions in future, to accommodate speculative builds or purpose-built units for a range of private clients, including local seasonal companies in Skegness for storage needs.

As well as a new 4,000m2 access road, there will also be a foul water pump station that will service the land, as well as water and electric service ducts to allow services to be easily brought onto the site in future and LED street lighting to current standards.

Expected to be complete in spring 2021, the redeveloped business park site will span six hectares, which includes the current existing main industrial site and surrounding road infrastructure that is being opened up for future development.

G F Tomlinson has worked on numerous projects for Lincolnshire County Council in the past, including heritage works for Lincoln Castle and in the education sector – the refurbishment of school buildings at Lincoln Castle Academy and Monks Abbey Primary School, the construction of a new two storey Science and ICT building at Walton High School in Grantham, as part of its expansion and transition from an all-girls school to a coeducational secondary school, and the refurbishment of the disused former Mablethorpe Tennyson High School, to create the Springwell Alternative Academy in Mablethorpe.

Managing director of G F Tomlinson, Andy Sewards, said: “We’re delighted to announce the commencement of infrastructure works this August for the redevelopment of the existing business park site in Skegness. The works will ensure accessibility to the site and existing industrial estate and will facilitate potential for economic development for the town, providing quality space with access to agricultural land for a number of businesses in the vicinity, or for those looking to relocate to the Skegness area.

“We have a solid, longstanding relationship with our client, Lincolnshire County Council, and have worked with them for numerous projects and developments since 2012 when we did the first of the waste transfer stations. We look forward to seeing this project through from its summer start to finish, which is expected at the beginning of next year.”

Cllr Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The expansion of the business park is a big confidence boost for our coast. Diversifying the economy in the area will provide more year-round employment as well as allowing local businesses to expand or re-locate.

“The site will be suitable for a wide range of business needs and usage, including purpose-built units for many different companies, and will encourage future investment. By boosting investment and creating jobs, there will be benefits throughout the wider area.”

Mark Robinson, Scape Group chief executive, said: “G F Tomlinson has a long-standing relationship with Lincolnshire County Council and it is great to see that they are utilising the speed and efficiency of the Regional Construction framework for the infrastructure works at the Skegness Industrial Estate, ensuring it is fit for expansion will bring investment to the local area, helping with the town’s economic recovery and future development.”