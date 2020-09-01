IM Properties has teamed up with an award-winning, global tech firm to create a regional testbed for a new energy-saving streetlight system at Blythe Valley Park (BVP) in Solihull.

Designed to reduce the use of electricity by up to 62.5%, the innovative smart system has been designed by Enzen, an occupier at BVP and winner of ‘Business of the Year’ at the Birmingham Signature Awards 2020 for its excellence and innovation in utilities.

The new system uses sensors to control the streetlights and dim them when the roads are not in use. It incorporates wireless communication and an inbuilt app within the 63 smart LED streetlights to identify maintenance and repairs required to ensure optimum performance. It can also add a renewable energy source such as solar panels or smart battery power at a later date to drive further energy efficiencies.

IM Properties invested in the £90,000 technology during the lockdown and reports that if successful, the system could not only be rolled out across its own portfolio but provide Enzen with a living lab to showcase the solution to other organisations, within the private and public sector, achieve their sustainability goals.

Rob Hemus, asset director at IM Properties said they were pleased to be utilising the skills of one of BVP’s occupiers to create a more sustainable lighting system for the park and create real savings for occupiers.

“Despite lockdown, we decided to proceed with the project as there are wider environmental and sustainability gains for the Park and it was a chance to carry out a major infrastructure project without disruption to our occupiers. The new system should begin to deliver savings on the electricity used by the streetlighting immediately. “Since we bought Blythe Valley Park in 2014 we have invested steadily in the on-site infrastructure and this latest initiative is part of our ongoing strategy to add value for occupiers and create a high-quality working environment and sustainable best in class scheme for people to live, work and relax.”

For Enzen, BVP provides an exciting new opportunity to collect live data and demonstrate the benefits of technology to new and existing customers.

Harsha Anand from Enzen added:

“Cities and communities will play a major role in making energy to be more available, affordable and sustainable. Smart technology and smart telecommunications will be enablers in this energy transition journey. We are very happy to be supported by IM Properties in making our base at Blythe Valley Park (BVP) in Solihull into a Living Lab Showcase for these Smart Technologies.”

BVP near junction 4, M42, is one of the Midlands first truly mixed-use schemes set amidst 122 acres of parkland, with 25 businesses employing 3500 people and combining commercial, industrial, leisure and residential.