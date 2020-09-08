The £54 million Littlewoods Film and TV Studios project has landed one of the North West’s largest commercial deals of the year. Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) has been confirmed as the education partner at the much-anticipated scheme, which is being developed by CAPITAL&CENTRIC with Liverpool City Council.

The establishment will be co-located alongside Twickenham Studios and provide a direct link between academia and industry in what will be one of the most prominent facilities of its kind in the UK.

“Our intention is to keep Liverpool ahead of the game, so the combination of training and talent pool are a key part of the recipe. Our renowned Screen School prepares professional film-makers, producers, digital artists, journalists and scriptwriters, and we will be working closely with our industry partners to ensure the talent pipeline supports this key sector in Liverpool’s economic future,” said vice-chancellor professor Ian Campbell.

It has signed up to take more than 75,000 sq ft of space for an Entertainment Technology Centre, in conjunction with Hugh Baird College, focused on professional training for TV and film. LJMU will offer a full range of further and higher education courses, all designed to equip locals for a job in the region’s rapidly growing film and TV sector.

“Getting an education partner on board has been what we’ve been waiting for and it will ensure that local people have the right skills to take advantage of the huge opportunities on offer. Clustering film and TV with education is something pretty unique and Littlewoods Studios will be the biggest facility of its kind in the UK,” added Adam Higgins, co-founder of CAPITAL&CENTRIC.

A £17 million funding commitment from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Strategic Investment Fund was announced last month, with the project identified as a key component of the city region’s £8.8 billion Building Back Better recovery plan.

“The university has a fantastic screen school and their involvement will add a unique educational element to the project. This partnership will provide invaluable career making experiences for students. It’s a great development, one which will further strengthen the city’s reputation in this key creative sector and develop a solid platform to support more productions and jobs in the future,” said Mayor Joe Anderson.

The ten-acre Littlewoods Studios will be operational by 2023.