The Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase has been completed on the UK’s first waste plastic to hydrogen facility. The facility, which is planned for Protos – Peel L&P Environmental’s strategic energy and resource hub in Cheshire – will create hydrogen from waste plastic which could be used to fuel cars, buses and HGVs.

Completed during lockdown, the study assessed all the design and engineering aspects of the proposed facility. It also evaluated the total project costs – estimated at £20m – which will facilitate Peel L&P Environmental finalising the project financing.

The ‘UK first’ facility which gained planning consent from Cheshire West & Chester Council in March 2020 will use pioneering DMG (Distributed Modular Generation) technology developed by Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE) at Thornton Science Park, next door to Protos. The facility will transform the way plastic is dealt with regionally, with the scheme also set to provide a blueprint for future projects to be rolled out nationally. Peel L&P Environmental will develop 11 facilities across the UK in the next few years and has the option of exclusive rights to the Powerhouse Energy technology in the UK leading to over 70 facilities in total.

The plastic to hydrogen facility, is the first part of the ‘Plastic Park’ planned at Protos, which will revolutionise the way that plastic waste is currently handled. Envisaged to be one of many Plastic Parks across the UK, it will provide a comprehensive solution for the 4.9 million tonnes of plastic waste generated in the UK each year, preventing it ending up in landfill, exported overseas or in the ocean. A planning application for the first Plastic Park at Protos is expected before the end of the year.

Richard Barker, Director at Peel L&P Environmental said: “This FEED phase is an important step forward in delivering this innovative technology at Protos. Working with Powerhouse Energy we’re creating a blueprint for this UK first plastic-to-hydrogen facility, with plans to roll out over 70 more across the UK. With hydrogen increasingly being seen as an important part of our journey to net zero the time is now.”

Jayne Hennessy, Development Manager at Peel L&P Environmental said: “The Powerhouse Energy technology was developed right next door to Protos at Thornton Science Park which illustrates how the North West is leading on innovation around net zero. It’s great to see the project moving forward and paves the way for construction starting later this year.”

David Ryan, CEO of Powerhouse Energy said: “I would like to congratulate Peel L&P on bringing the FEED phase for the DMG plant at Protos to a successful completion, especially during the lockdown period which is a significant achievement. Defining the application at Protos has provided further commercial and technical validation of our DMG technology. We are confident that the delivery of this first commercial plant will provide a community based distributed source of hydrogen to further the hydrogen economy in the UK.”

Peel L&P Environmental is engaging with supply chain partners to support the project with construction expected to start later this year. The company is also in the process of applying for an Environmental Permit for the facility.

About Peel Environmental and Protos

Peel Environmental, part of Peel L&P, owns and develops waste infrastructure projects. It has achieved consent for a range of energy infrastructure schemes including a 49MW Energy from Waste plant at Protos in Cheshire, 29MW Energy from Waste plant at Kellingley, North Yorkshire, 250,000tpa AD and MRF in Glasgow; and a 20MW Energy Centre at Houghton Main, Barnsley. Peel works with investors, waste management companies, technology providers and contractors to secure a deliverable and fundable business model for each project. www.peelenvironmental.co.uk

Peel Environmental brought forward and consented the Protos development, previously known as Ince Resource Recovery Park. The 54ha (134 acres) development site has full outline planning consent and part detailed planning consent for general manufacturing and distribution uses (B1, B2 & B8), as well as a biomass facility and an Energy from Waste facility.

www.protos.co.uk

@ThisIsProtos

Protos sits within the Energy Innovation District (EID) which brings together energy users, network owners, innovators and partners working alongside Cheshire & Warrington LEP, Cheshire West and Chester Council and the University of Chester. With the objective of driving down the cost of clean energy the EID is an opportunity to deliver a new decarbonised energy system for the North West of England, meeting the Government’s Clean Growth agenda while boosting economic growth and investment.

www.energyinnovationdistrict.com

About Peel L&P – realising possibility.

We are an ambitious regeneration business with generations of history, heritage and expertise in our DNA. First established in 1971, Peel L&P is now responsible for some of the most transformational development projects in the UK today.

Owning and managing 12 million sq. ft of property and 20,000 acres of land and water, our holdings are concentrated in the north west of England but we also own and manage significant assets throughout the UK with a total portfolio value of £2.6 billion.

As a part of the Peel Group; we are integral to a business that strives to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Our legacy matters. We take great pride in the outcomes we achieve, the people we work with, the way we go about our business and the transformational projects we deliver.

Our specialist teams have a proven track record in delivering high-quality, legacy projects across land, property, water and airspace. This includes airports, hotels, waterways, media hubs, event spaces, leisure facilities, retail, workspaces, residential development, industrial & logistical space, public realm, historic gardens and the renewable energy sector.

Peel L&P is an agile and ambitious business with a legacy of success for a long-term, sustainable future. We see possibility. We deliver transformation.

More information at www.peellandp.co.uk or follow @PeelLandP on Twitter.

About Powerhouse Energy Group (AIM:PHE)

Powerhouse Energy Group has developed a proprietary process technology – DMG® – which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. The Powerhouse technology is one of the world’s first proven, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG® process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality H2, and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day. The Powerhouse process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

Powerhouse Energy Group (AIM: PHE) is quoted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

www.powerhouseenergy.net