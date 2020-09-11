A £15 million investment lined up for Allerton Manor has been approved, which includes a purpose-built golf pavilion and club house comprising a golf shop, changing rooms and locker rooms, as well as an indoor practice putting area.

An adventure golf course is also lined up, as is the restoration and conversion of the grade II-listed Allerton Manor, which is considered to be “seriously dilapidated and at risk”, to create a 31-bed boutique hotel, spa and function space.

“I’d like to thank the professional and supportive approach we have had from the planners, and the constructive dialogue with local ward councillors,” said Green Circle property director Craig Coley. “By working together, we have been able to bring forward an exciting plan that will create a fantastic amenity for the city, whilst preserving Allerton Manor’s unique heritage and landscape.”

The main aspect of the application is reconfiguring the existing nine and 18-hole courses to create a par 72 championship site with a new driving range. For this project, up to 150 jobs could be created.

The plans have been developed by Liverpool Council’s operating partner, Green Circle, and will be funded entirely by private investment.