Caddick Construction has won a contract to help Leeds United Football Club expand its coach park and upgrade its broadcasting facilities as they prepare for their first premiership season in the top flight.

The Knottingley-based company will start work next month to create a new £1.3m coach park on the Fullerton Park and West Stand car park, a Sky Compound and a pedestrian walkway for fans to make their way safely to the Elland Road stadium.

The improvements are expected to be completed in December this year and will help the Club manage the anticipated increase in away coaches for the Premiership fixtures, when spectators are once again allowed in to watch live matches.

This isn’t the first time Caddick Construction has worked for Leeds United. Over the years Caddick has been involved in various projects with Leeds United including the design and construction of its 27,000 sq. ft. 1200-seat banquet, conferencing and exhibition facility. Caddick also refurbished the Elland Road East Stand which included new hospitality areas and kitchens, improvements to terrace seating and the construction of 28 new executive boxes. The company also built the club’s training facility at Thorp Arch, north of Leeds.

“The new coach park, pedestrian walkway and broadcasting compound will help ensure that Elland Road will be worthy of its Premiership status,” said Caddick Senior Contracts Manager Chris Allott “It’s great that we are once again working with the Club to improve the ground’s facilities and make sure it is fit for purpose to welcome back fans when the time is right.”

Mark Broadley, Head of IT and Facilities at LUFC added: “We are delighted to be working with Caddick Construction again, and we are looking forward to seeing the upgraded ground facilities completed and in use for our first Premiership season for 16 years.”