Prydis and Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) have sealed a deal to turn a former House of Fraser outlet In Exeter into a new Hotel Indigo. Prydis announced its acquisition of the 70,000 sq ft city centre building, which overlooks Exeter Cathedral, earlier this year.

“Exeter has the perfect mix of heritage and innovation. We want to raise the profile and set the standard for the region. Hotel Indigo is without a doubt the perfect brand for this iconic building. We are looking beyond the pandemic and can see a future of conversational commerce, shoppertainment and customer experience as king. A Hotel Indigo flagship development in the heart of the city is the crown to help us achieve our vision,” said Joe Priday, managing director of Prydis.

“The layout of the site is being constructed with a clear purpose. The design will reflect the changing needs of the retailer, the high street and the consumer. We are providing something that does not yet exist in the city and a beacon for the region that will become a hive of activity,” Joe continued.

“We are excited to bring Hotel Indigo to Exeter. Boutique hotels are as popular as ever in the UK, with guests looking to stay in something unique when they travel. Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are designed alike – each is inspired by its unique neighbourhood story yet marries the certainty of quality and comfort with local style and flavour – making it the perfect brand choice for Exeter. The redevelopment has been planned to make the most of the beauty of the nearby cathedral, the city centre and the surrounding area,” Anna Corkill, director of development in the UK and Ireland for IHG, added.