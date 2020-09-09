Leader of South Gloucestershire Council Toby Savage said the investment at Brabazon will transform the region as he marked the ‘Topping Out’ of the first new homes

YTL Developments have ‘topped out’ the first new homes at Brabazon on the former Filton Airfield, meaning the first roofs have been completed. Having broken ground at the beginning of 2020, the rapid progress means that the first homes will go on sale before the end of this year.

Having been present in January when YTL Developments began to dig the first foundations at Brabazon, the leader of South Gloucestershire Council Toby Savage today returned to mark the moment when new homes at Brabazon reached their full height.

“Brabazon is set to transform the local area and is a wakeup call to the big housebuilders on what new development can look like and deliver for communities. The most exciting thing is that this will be a really thriving new neighbourhood, not just another housing project. There will be public parks, schools, community facilities and new transport links,” said Cllr Savage. “And at the heart of it will be the incredible new YTL Arena Complex. For so many it’s going to be the most exciting place to be in the South West.”

The first phase of new homes will include a range of one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom homes. With construction well underway, YTL Developments expect the first new homes to go on sale before the end of the year, with the first residents moving in at the start of 2021.

Designed by internationally-renowned, locally-based architects Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, it is the design details that make the new homes at Brabazon particularly distinctive. Built of solid red brick, the houses are proper homes: spacious, warm and welcoming, with generous room sizes and plenty of outdoor space.

Cllr Toby Savage continued: “Clearly the past few months have been challenging in many different ways. The fact that YTL Developments are pressing ahead at speed with this huge investment is a real sign of confidence and is already starting to bring in jobs and opportunities for local people. It really shows their commitment to our local community.”

Rob Benson, Construction Director at YTL Developments said:

“I’m the third generation of my family to have worked here at the former Filton Airfield. To see this historic local landmark being brought back to life feels really personal to me. Seeing the quality of the new homes as they come out the ground is fantastic. Huge credit goes to our local team of site managers, supervisors and contractors. We are continuing to press ahead and can’t wait to see the first new residents move in early next year.”

Jon McDiarmid, Director at YTL Developments, said: “The first new homes at Brabazon are setting the standard for what this new neighbourhood will become. The design details like the curve of the crescent, the quality of the brickwork and the extra space inside and out will make for really distinctive new homes.

“With the good progress currently being made by the construction team, we expect to be able to offer our first homes for sale before the end of 2020.”

