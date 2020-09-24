Building works on a new housing development in Carterton, by property developer Taggart Homes, are progressing on track, with the show home set to open to the public in October.

Located in the sought-after town of Carterton in West Oxfordshire, luxury development Linden Gardens, which is due for completion in late 2021, will comprise of 32 semi-detached and detached family homes.

Featuring eight different property types starting from £250,000 and going up to £800,000, the development will offer 2 bed apartments, 3 and 4 bed semi-detached homes and 3, 4 and 5 bed detached homes, all of which will be finished to the finest quality with high spec fixtures and fittings and landscaped gardens.

Situated just a mile south of Carterton town centre, the development is in a prime location next to Carterton Health Centre and a wide range of leisure facilities, shopping amenities and employment opportunities. The location is next to the Kilkenny Lane Allotments and Kilkenny Lane Country Park and surrounding towns are Witney, Burford, Cheltenham and Swindon. The nearest city being Oxford.

Appealing to a varied demographic, Linden Gardens is suited to growing families looking to upsize or commuters looking to improve their home working surroundings. There is also provision for first-time homebuyers with a range of Help to Buy and Shared Ownership options on smaller properties.

Ideal for A40 commuters and very close to the Cotswolds – the development’s closest train station -Long Hanborough – is just over 10 minutes from Oxford, 40 minutes from Reading and one hour from London Paddington for city workers.

Importantly for families, Linden Gardens is in the catchment area of many in-demand primary schools including Carterton, Shilton Park, Brize Norton and St John Evangelist, and secondary schools including Cokethorpe Private, Burford College, The Kings School and Carterton Community College.

It’s also a short drive away from a range of locations for days out including Crocodiles of the World, Bourton on the Water, Cotswold Wildlife Park and Sherbourne National Trust Park.

The scheme will inject new life into a previously underutilised rural site which had a single family house on it, that backs onto the edge of the Shilton Park housing development.

On the new Linden Gardens development, co-founder and chief executive officer of Taggart Homes, Michael Taggart, said: “We are delighted and excited to be bringing this exquisite luxury family development to this great location nestled in West Oxfordshire. Its location is the biggest selling point, adjacent to the country park, and with open fields beyond, it is ideal for families and commuters due to being in the close vicinity of major road and rail routes.

“As with all properties by Taggart Homes, our dedicated team of professionals ensure that each detail of each property is designed and built to the highest standards to provide the best possible product on the market – from the layout and design, to the workmanship and materials used for the build, interior fixtures and fittings and surrounding landscaped spaces.

“We want to build communities where neighbours become friends, where memories are made and we understand what a huge step buying a new home is, so we always strive to provide the finest quality properties, where luxury meets convenience.”

Paul Stachura, new homes sales manager at Connells estate agents in Oxford, said: “We’re hugely excited to be working alongside Taggart Homes and offering these very special homes to the people of Carterton.

“Interest in the development is already exceptional and the local branch is being inundated with enquiries for details, from people within the town and further afield. With such a great mix of houses in a stunning location, Linden Gardens will undoubtedly become the ‘place to live’ in Carterton.”

Interested homebuyers can now register interest at Connells in Carterton on 01993 847309. The brochure is due to launch September, with an off-plan reservation event scheduled for late September and official launch planned for early October.

