The development, off Whalley Road, has two distinct new homes collections that include a number of three and four bedroom homes, perfectly suited for family life or young couples sharing.

While the Heritage Collection offers traditional Arts and Crafts inspired architecture with period style features, the Harwood range provides streamlined, smart exteriors, finished in stone, for those who prefer a more contemporary look. Both collections offer up to the minute interiors designed for modern lifestyles.

Current prices start from £282,995 for a three-bedroom detached Birch, while four-bedroom detached homes start from £329,995.

Sian Pitt, sales director at our Lancashire division says: “Buying your first home is a big step so you’ll want to choose one that you will love for years to come. Oak Leigh Gardens has a great selection from both our Heritage Collection and Harwood range. One thing they do have in common is providing plenty of space to grow into, open-plan kitchens, and main bedrooms with their own en-suites, plus private gardens to relax in.”

Homebuyers can also use the Government backed Help to Buy to get them moving sooner.

Sian explains how it works: “Buyers can secure a house with just a 5% deposit and then the Government will lend up to 20% of the value of the new home through an equity loan, which is interest free for the first five years and can be repaid at any time within 25 years or on the resale of the home, whichever is sooner. Buyers will then need just a 75% mortgage from a bank or building society of choice.”

Nestled between Pendle Hill and the Forest of Bowland, in the sought-after Ribble Valley, Oak Leigh Gardens’ rural location has proved to be an attractive selling point for commuters and young families, especially as it’s also so well connected.

Situated just off the main A59 Preston Road, the homes are close to the M6; Clitheroe is less than three miles away and places like Blackburn, Burnley, Preston and even Manchester are all easily reached.

Closer to home, there’s an Ofsted ‘outstanding’ rated primary school just a short walk away, and two ‘outstanding’ rated senior schools within a couple of miles.

To find out more about the homes or help available see www.redrow.co.uk/oakleigh, call 01254 865167 or visit the development and view the fully furnished show homes, which are usually open daily from 10am to 5.30pm.