Westcountry homebuilder Cavanna Homes has opened its second show home at the prestigious Cavanna @ Wolborough Hill development in Newton Abbot, having sold the first, along with over half of the exclusive homes available in the past year.

The new show home is a five-bedroom detached Blenheim, one of 26 modern homes built around a park and with a shared tennis court for residents, on a commanding hilltop site with panoramic views over Newton Abbot and out towards Dartmoor and the Teign Valley. As well as showcasing this stylish development, the show home offers an exciting investment opportunity with a leaseback scheme, which allows buyers to secure the house and then lease it back to the sales team for the duration of use.

As part of the scheme, the buyer receives a fixed rental of five percent per annum and Cavanna Homes will cover the costs or maintenance so the house is kept in good condition. There are no management fees, utility or council tax bills.

The Blenheim show home has a professionally landscaped garden and inspired interior décor which includes top specification features, such as a fitted wine cooler, a spacious family lounge with a fireplace and sliding pocket doors leading into the dining room creating a large open plan living space, a study with a bay window, a master bedroom with an en-suite and underfloor heating.

Sarah Bowden, Sales Advisor said: “Having successfully sold 15 of the new homes, we have a selection of four-bedroom Brompton and Hampton style homes available, as well as our five-bedroom Blenheim, all fitted with luxury fittings and bespoke designs.

“Homebuyers can also make significant Stamp Duty savings and benefit from our buying schemes including Move Assist and Part-Exchange.”

As well as holding the Home Builder’s Federation (HBF) five-star award and the coveted national title of Housebuilder Awards winner 2019, Site Manager Gary Gregory is recognised in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards for his work at Cavanna @ Wolborough Hill.