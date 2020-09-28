Bull Products, a manufacturer of life-saving fire protection equipment, is taking site safety to new heights during the expansion of the University of Brighton’s largest campus.

Bull Products is helping to secure the safety of the workforce of leading construction company, Bouygues UK, as it delivers the multi-million development for Uliving, a student accommodation developer. The accommodation will provide over 800 student bedrooms and new fitness and social facilities at its Moulsecoomb campus.

Bull is protecting the site with the Cygnus Wireless Alarms including the Fire Call Point & First Aid Alarm. This market-leader temporary fire alarm and evacuation system offers heightened site safety, ensuring workers can distinguish if a fire or first aid alarm is raised. In the case of a first aid alert, each device beeps intermittently every eight seconds.

Matt Trigwell, Sales Director at Bull Products, says: “Our experience of installing our wireless fire alarms in high-rise buildings means we are well suited to protect the University of Brighton throughout the different stages of development.

“A cause and effect functionality has been set up between zones which allows different personnel in each zone to escape in a controlled manner, therefore reducing accidents and trips during any evacuation.”

Bull Products’ fire extinguisher trolleys, equipped with fire extinguishers and alarms, also ensure all safety equipment is stored in one convenient place. An ideal solution for larger sites, the equipment can be moved around as the site develops, offering maximum site protection where and when it is needed the most.

Nicolas Amice, Site Manager at Bouygues UK, adds: “The Cygnus alarm system has been extremely efficient and reliable and has met the needs of what we required for this particular project. We are proud to be supporting Uliving, our student accommodation developer partner and sister company that is investing in the future of students by transforming its facilities and we are also delighted to be working with Bull to ensure health and safety is optimised.”

For more information, contact Bull on 01432 371170, visit www.bullproducts.co.uk or email enquiries@bullproducts.co.uk