Nottingham-based luxury home developer, North Sands Developments, has started construction works on a new sought-after luxury residential scheme in the Beeston area.

Located in the Bramcote Village Conservation Area near Beeston, the development – known as ‘Cow Lane’, will comprise of one four-bedroom and three five-bedroom detached executive-style homes, ranging from £775,000 to £1million.

Expected for completion in summer 2021, the luxury properties will be situated in a cul de sac accessed through a private road and will boast landscaped gardens, open plan living areas, spacious bedrooms, bespoke bathrooms and kitchens, and high-spec finishings throughout.

Close to Queens Medical Centre, Boots HQ, Nottingham University and Junction 25 of the M1, Cow Lane is the second North Sands development in the Beeston area, following the sought-after leafy Mulberry Close development that was completed last year.

Following the acquisition of the land and the granting of planning permission, demolition works began in August at Cow Lane, which was previously the site of a large bungalow. Construction works commenced on 1st September and once built, early purchasers will have the opportunity to choose from a range of fixtures and fittings to put their own stamp on their new homes.

At this stage, a purchaser would be able to choose kitchen layouts and appliances along with tiles, bathroom finishes and floor finishes throughout the house, using the highest quality materials including Porcelanosa Tiling, Duravit sanitaryware, Siemens, AEG or Miele kitchens, underfloor heating and fibre broadband.

In addition to this, the purchasers can spend time with the North Sands Developments independent interior designer and design team throughout the whole process, ensuring the best possible individual finish.

James Hartley, director at North Sands Developments, said: “Following the success of Mulberry Close, we are excited to be designing and building more homes in this great area of Nottinghamshire, and properties have been carefully designed by architects and interior designers to fit in with the surrounding neighbourhood.

“Situated within the Bramcote conservation area in a beautifully preserved and quiet village environment – Cow Lane is nestled in one of the most desirable locations in Nottingham, providing professionals and families with spacious, quality living spaces within convenient reach of Boots HQ, Queen’s Medical Centre, the University of Nottingham and major road routes including the A52 and M1, as well as many quality schools, public parks and transport links to Nottingham city centre.

“Beeston is a fantastic town centre that is constantly evolving and improving. With plans for Beeston Square – a new cinema complex with bars, restaurants and retail outlets – taking shape, now is a great time to purchase a home for the long term, especially with the government announcement of the stamp duty holiday until March 31st next year. Prospective homeowners that register interest early will also have the pick of our quality fixtures and fittings options, to ensure homes are built to a bespoke specification.”

Steve Parker, director of sales agent FHP Living, said: “We are delighted to be acting for North Sands Developments again on such an exciting site. This is a great opportunity for prospective buyers to work with this quality builder and developer, to have an input in choice and colours, with an independent interior designer to really put their personal stamp on these stunning new build homes. Now is a great time to talk to us and North Sands to start the ball rolling on a most enjoyable journey to your new home”.

North Sands Developments is working alongside Taynton Construction, Peter Greenwood Architects and Nick Grace Planning for this housing scheme and the development will be marketed through FHP Living.

The new development has already received a large amount of interest and properties are expected to be available to move into by summer 2021 – contact Jules or Steve at FHP Living to register interest for Cow Lane.

Award-winning developer North Sands has delivered high-spec schemes in Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Salcombe in Devon since inception.