A leading packaging group has acquired a multi-million pound warehouse, which will become its national headquarters, in a deal wrapped up by commercial property investor and developer Barberry Group.

Allpack Group, trading as Allpack Packaging, has acquired the freehold of the 60,000 sq ft unit which is being developed by Barberry on Kingswood Lakeside Business Park in Cannock, Staffordshire, at one of the region’s key logistics hubs.

Barberry has started work on the site and is expected to reach practical completion of the new headquarters logistics building at Kingswood Lakeside Business Park, Blakeney Way in Q2 2021. The deal will bring much-needed investment and dozens of new jobs to the region.

Barberry development director Jon Robinson said: “We are thrilled to have agreed to sell the freehold of our high quality warehouse unit to Allpack Group before we have reached practical completion on site.”

“It offers Allpack a fantastic new headquarters for their national operations as they expand and relocate from their current base in Aldridge. The successful conclusion of this deal clearly demonstrates the quality of our mid-box industrial/logistics buildings, the high specification we deliver, our experience and our flexible approach to cater for occupier requirements, while being able to offer both leasehold and freehold opportunities.”

Jon added: “We have worked hard and invested heavily to create a Barberry brand in the mid-box industrial/logistics market, providing high quality buildings that we are proud of being built to an institutional acceptable specification that also satisfy occupier’s requirements.”

Bob Clarke, operations director at Allpack Group, said: “We are delighted to announce our acquisition of Barberry 60 as the new headquarters for Allpack, which will allow us to continue supporting our clients nationally with the exceptional service levels that have become synonymous with the Allpack brand. 2020 has seen the ecommerce sector grow to new records and this facility will further enable us to develop and grow our business whilst continuing to service our customer needs and requirements. It has been a pleasure transacting with Barberry and we look forward to practically completing our building.”

The 3.5-acre site was acquired by Barberry from Staffordshire County Council. Barberry secured detailed planning permission and appointed construction contractor Benniman. The ground treatment works required to enhance this prime employment location were part-funded by the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) via its Local Growth Fund. The location offers occupiers excellent connections to the motorway network, with immediate access to M6 Toll Road, the M6, M42, the A5 and A34.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for economy and skills Philip White said: “We are pleased that the Allpack Group has selected Kingswood Lakeside Business Park as the location for its new headquarters, bringing investment and dozens of new jobs to Staffordshire. This is particularly important as we look towards the post-Covid economic recovery.

“This is a significant milestone as it is the final plot at Kingswood Lakeside – one of Staffordshire’s key employment sites. The quality and success of this final plot development by Barberry, as with the wider business park, underlines the benefit of close co-operation between the public and private sectors. It is further demonstration of how we’re continuing at pace with our economic growth programme in Staffordshire.”

Chris Loughran, deputy chair at GBSLEP, said: “Kingswood Lakeside Business Park is an excellent example of how strong relationships between the public and private sector can enable developments that have a hugely positive impact on our region.

“Through our Local Growth Fund, we have invested £2.16 million in the site and this deal demonstrates what an important and timely investment it was. Attracting a nationally recognised business like the Allpack Group will support job growth for local people in one of the region’s key sectors. This continues to be one of GBSLEP’s major priorities as our region recovers from the impact of Covid-19.”

Richard James-Moore, of JLL, acting on behalf of Barberry, said: “We are thrilled to have negotiated this deal on behalf of Barberry. The building specification together with the quality location and ability to acquire the freehold created a compelling case for Allpack and we are pleased to conclude the Pre sale. We look forward to seeing Allpack take occupation of the PC’d building.” JLL and MWRE were joints agents for Barberry.

It’s been a busy year for Barberry. It recently announced a £40 million state-of-the-art aerospace manufacturing and design facility for a global leader in aerospace engine and flight controls systems will be developed in Gloucestershire. The 184,000 sq ft centre of excellence for Moog’s Aircraft Controls Segment will be built on a 10-acre site at Ashchurch, Tewkesbury. It is believed to be one of the biggest deals of the year in the manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, earlier this summer it announced that the UK’s leading roofing merchant is investing £4million in a new distribution hub after agreeing a deal for a unit at a multi-million pound business park in the South West. Joint venture developer Richardson Barberry agreed a deal with SIG Roofing – which plays a critical role in the construction supply chain – for a 10-year lease on a 31,617 sq ft warehouse unit in Bristol.

Barberry, recognised as the Commercial Developer of the Year 2019 at the prestigious West Midlands Property Awards, has a 3.3 million sq ft industrial/logistics development portfolio with a Gross Development Value of more than £398 million. The company is also delivering student accommodation and residential schemes worth in excess of £200 million and has 528 acres of strategic development land, with a development land value of £262 million, across 14 sites under its control.