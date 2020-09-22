Yorkshire-based Caddick Construction has completed the fifth industrial building at Cross Green Industrial Estate in Leeds on behalf of Towngate.

A speculative development of a 16,500 sq ft detached double portal framed building along with infrastructure works and services, the Caddick team started work at the start of the year.

Cross Green Industrial Estate is prominently located close to the M1/M621 motorway network and is home to many manufacturing, distribution and warehousing operations, including John Lewis and Amazon. Approximately 3,000 people work at the site. Towngate Plc has a portfolio of more than 230,000 sq ft of space at the site which is known as Towngate Link.

Caddick Construction delivered the first three units at the site with all snapped up as pre-lets. Wine merchant, London City Bond, expanded into the 55,000 sq ft detached warehouse and Beerhawk took the second 62,500 sq ft warehouse. The third 57,500 sq ft unit was recently let to Van-Line Ltd. Together the three previous units and this latest development can accommodate up to 300 new jobs.

Robert Smith from Towngate said: “Caddick has yet again delivered a fantastic product which will add to the success of Cross Green. We continue to see a lot of market interest and we are undertaking a number of socially distanced site visits to prospective occupiers in the coming weeks so they can see first-hand the quality of this development.” Chris Allott, Senior Contracts Manager from Caddick Construction, said: “The team has successfully completed four developments for Towngate at Cross Green. With a wide range of unit sizes, this latest warehouse provides an ideal size to meet the need for small to medium sized businesses, for which there is a great deal of demand.”