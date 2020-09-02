A key milestone has now been reached in constructing the current extension to Import Services’ quayside warehouse, which is expanding alongside the container port. The first, above ground infrastructure of a steel frame section, was erected by Construction Partner, Midas. The full skeletal frame will take circa 6 weeks to complete.

Mike Thomas, Import Services Client Services Director commented, “This is a significant step in the expansion of our Southampton Container Port development. Hearty thanks to our construction partners and their great groundwork teams who have continued working on the build right through COVID-19. We are all so excited by this purpose-built quayside facility which epitomises our port-centric model and we therefore look forward to operations coming-on stream for our Clients in April next year.”

The new £23M extension, will be joined to the existing quayside warehouse operation, adding 200,000sqft and doubling bonded storage capacity to 60,000 pallets at Southampton container port.

The warehouse has been designed to BREEAM ‘excellent’ sustainability standard, in close collaboration with port owner ABP and once complete will also feature a further £2.5 million roof mounted solar array investment from ABP. This solar panel installation on its own, will more than double the existing solar power generated on the port, a positive, green contribution in the drive to cut time, cost and carbon from international supply chains.