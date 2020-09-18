A major capacity boost is expected to the rail freight network in the UK as work has begun on a major project at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire.

The project is being led by Prologis UK and is being delivered by Winvic Construction Ltd and will see the construction of a new rail freight terminal with a new access road.

Daventry terminal, known as DIRFT, is recognised as one of the most successful intermodal logistics parks in the UK. It is situated in the Golden Triangle, which spans from Northampton to East Midlands Airport, in the North, and is located near the M1, and of course the West Coast Main Line.

Daventry is currently home to big names such as Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Royal Mail and DHL, and currently handles 12 freight trains a day.

The latest phase of work includes the construction of a new terminal and enhancement to the current rail corridor which connects into the West Coast Main Line.

Construction has already begun and is expected to be completed in 2021.