Mountpark Logistics, a leading developer of industrial and logistics property, today announced that it has leased a 307,807 sq ft distribution centre at Mountpark Warrington Omega II, to leading recipe box company, Gousto.

Following strong trading from the start of the year, with revenues for the first quarter reaching 70% year-on-year growth, the lockdown has accelerated the growth of the online grocery market and demand for Gousto’s recipe boxes is rapidly increasing. Revenues for the first six months of 2020 surpassed the £83m of sales reported for the whole of 2019. Gousto is therefore expanding its distribution network, helping it to at least triple capacity by 2022, with this new facility being a key part of the expansion programme.

“The recent lockdown accelerated structural trends which were already firmly underway, opening up the recipe box market to a far larger audience. Now, even as lockdown eases, we’ve maintained record sales, with new customers won over by our market leading choice and variety, and the convenience of having fresh ingredients delivered to their door with no hassle or food waste” said Timo Boldt, CEO and Founder of Gousto.

“We’re excited to open up this new energy-efficient facility at Mountpark Warrington Omega ll to help us step change capacity, enabling us to deliver even more Gousto boxes to households across the country, as we get closer to our mission of becoming the UK’s most-loved way to eat dinner.”

The transaction is the first letting at Mountpark Warrington Omega II and was signed before practical completion. Mountpark is now working with Gousto to integrate elements of the company’s fit-out specification within the build programme. The Gousto facility is planned to go live at the end of 2021, and will bring over 400 permanent new jobs to the region, once fully operational.

“We are delighted to welcome Gousto to Mountpark Warrington Omega II and to be working with the team to adapt the facility to meet the company’s exact operational requirements,” said Tom Kilmister, Development Director, Mountpark UK & Ireland. “Our aim is to offer customers the best property opportunities on the market and at Mountpark Warrington Omega II we are developing high quality units at one of North West’s premier logistics locations.”

Construction at Mountpark Warrington Omega II started earlier this year and the first two units of 307,807 sq ft and 203,180 sq ft are on schedule to complete in January 2021. The third unit, totalling 225,000 sq ft, is programmed to complete in summer 2021. Designed to help occupiers become Carbon Zero, each building at Mountpark Warrington Omega II has a rooftop Solar PV array and battery storage system that will meet around 50% of the facility’s regulated energy.

Mountpark Warrington Omega II is at the gateway to Omega South, part of the 575 acre mixed use Omega scheme at Junction 8 of the M62 north of Warrington, midway between Liverpool and Manchester. The first phase of Mountpark Warrington Omega is let to Royal Mail and the Delivery

Group. Other occupiers at Omega include Brakes, Hermes, Travis Perkins, ASDA, The Hut Group, Dominos and Amazon.

CBRE and JLL acted for Mountpark and Gousto was represented by SBH.