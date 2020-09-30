Roger Bullivant Limited (RB), a pioneering ground engineering company, has commenced construction works for leading construction contractors, Benniman to bring forward industrial units at St. Modwens Logistics park development in Newport.

Two units of 30,000 sq ft and 100,000 sq ft will be delivered, providing high-quality industrial and warehouse space. The expansion follows the success of the scheme, already home to Amazon and CAF’s new train production facility.

Roger Bullivant will install 1,500 250mm Driven Precast Concrete Piles using two in-house purpose-built super-silenced hydraulic drop hammer rigs. Working closely with Benniman, RB was able to provide a cost-effective piling solution for the site, overcoming challenging contaminated soils over deep Alluvial deposits.

“We are proud to be working alongside Benniman using our expertise and ability to think innovatively to provide a comprehensive ground engineered solution to help accelerate the construction works within the industry sector. Our team has an extensive skill set to provide our clients with the one-stop-shop solution, from planning through to design and production where we manufacture our products at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at our HQ in Derbyshire,” said South Wales Area Manager, David Johnson.

By implementing this high-quality method on this former steelwork site, RB was able to offer a solution which prevents pollution pathways being created between the contaminated near surface soils and Groundwater, essential in such a sensitive ecological location

“Benniman are happy to be working in association with Roger Bullivant on this contract and look forward to working with them again on future projects,” added Procurement Director, Tim Mills.