Evans Property Group has completed work on a £1.4 million, three-unit industrial scheme at York Business Park. The property investor and developer has appointed Savills as joint agent with Flanagan James to launch the units to market.

Evans has had interests in York Business Park for some 30 years for Evans Easy Space and Evans Business Living and this latest venture is set to address the well documented regional shortages of high-quality industrial/warehouse accommodation.

CBM Construction has completed work on three self-contained units of 4,225 sq ft, 3,650 sq ft and 3,250 sq ft with integral offices, secure parking and fenced yard areas. The total development value for the scheme is £1.4 million.

Evans has also secured planning consent for a fourth unit of 5,250 sq ft which is being marketed by the agency team on a pre-let basis and can be delivered in 9 months to suit occupier requirements.

Located on Great North Way, the main estate road within the established York Business Park, the units are just 3 miles from York City Centre and front onto the York outer ring road and the A64. York Business Park has a range of leisure amenities for occupiers to benefit from.

Richard Bean, Senior Asset Manager for Evans Property Group, said;

“Work has been completed on time on this exciting new addition to York Business Park. Demand for industrial and warehousing accommodation of this size remains strong and we are pleased to have added to the pipeline for occupiers seeking quality space in an established, successful location. We are proud to be further contributing to the long-term regeneration of York Business Park and look forward to welcoming new occupiers in due course.”

Tom Asher, Director at Savills, continued;

“Savills are delighted to be appointed by Evans Property Group as joint letting agents working alongside Flanagan James. The units are extremely well specified and provide some much-needed light industrial units to the York area. The industrial property market has been buoyant in the first half of 2020 with record levels of take-up in Yorkshire, despite the Covid 19 outbreak. We are already receiving good levels of interest from local and national occupiers and anticipate the units will be let within a short timeframe.”