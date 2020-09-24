Sizewell C is increasing the number of apprentices it is aiming to employ from 1,000 to 1,500.

A range of opportunities from conventional to degree level apprenticeships will be offered if construction of the new nuclear power station goes ahead.

Apprentices will be trained in a wide variety of construction and mechanical roles including degree-level engineering, digital engineering, welding, project management, and steel-fixing.

There will also be apprenticeships in many site support services including operations management, logistics, environment, health and safety, security, and accountancy.

Sizewell C is the low carbon nuclear power station being proposed for Suffolk to help the UK reach net zero emissions by 2050. The application to build Sizewell C is currently being considered by the Planning Inspectorate.

The new apprentices target follows the success in training people of all ages at Hinkley Point C in Somerset. Four years into construction, more than 650 apprentices have already worked on over fifty different training programmes linked to the project. The majority of apprentices have come from the local area.

In addition, changes to Government guidance mean companies are allowed greater flexibility in the training they can give through apprenticeship schemes.

Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, Managing Director, Sizewell C said:

“The progress being made at Hinkley Point C has given us the confidence to announce a significantly higher target for apprentices. Sizewell C will create thousands of jobs and training opportunities in the East of England and across the UK’s nuclear supply chain. Together with our suppliers, we are determined to help people who work for us get good qualifications and build long-term, well-paid careers.”

Cameron Gilmour, Vice President Nuclear, Doosan Babcock, and Chairman of the Sizewell C Consortium said:

“Not every school-leaver wants to go to university and apprenticeships are a great way to learn on the job. This announcement demonstrates the huge potential of Sizewell C to transform the lives of young people by offering them paid training and a great career.”

Gail Cartmail, Assistant General Secretary, Unite the Union said:

“Sizewell will be the catalyst for providing young people, particularly those living in East Anglia, with skills for life and it will provide a huge boost to the local economy.

It is imperative that the government not only gives the green light to the Sizewell C development but provides direct assistance to ensure that this project begins as early as possible, so that these commitments on apprentices can start to be achieved as soon as possible and the experience of building Hinkley Point can be fully utilised.”

Last month saw the launch of the Young Sizewell C scheme, which is designed to introduce 16-21-year olds living in Suffolk and Norfolk to some of the jobs the project could offer.

Young Sizewell C and a future Jobs Service will be used to identify as many opportunities as possible for young people living in the east of England.

Sizewell C is also exploring ways to provide further training and employment opportunities by transferring EDF apprenticeship levy to other east of England businesses.

While many of the apprentices will be based on or close to the construction site in Suffolk, others will have the opportunity to work with suppliers in different parts of the UK.